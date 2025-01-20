Watch CBS News
Colorado schools announce late start due to frigid temperatures

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado is experiencing extreme cold after an arctic blast moved into the area over the weekend, but the winter weather isn't done with us yet. Because of two rounds of snowfall and below freezing temperatures, many schools will start late on Tuesday.

On Monday, school districts across the state began announcing plans to close or start late on Jan. 21.

school-delays-jan-21-2024-330pm.png
School delays on Jan 21 2024 as of 3:30 p.m. Monday CBS Colorado

Keep up to date with the most recent information on school closings and delays below.

LINK: Snow Closures List 

