Denver Salvation Army needs more bell ringers to support the community

The Salvation Army provides shelter, meals, and support for families in need in our community every day, but they need help to raise those donations.

They have put out a call for paid and volunteer bell ringers to collect donations vital to support their programs and services.

All of the donations raised go to serve the Denver community. Funds go to serve families struggling to feed their children or provide gifts during the holidays as well as disaster services and much more for the residents of the Denver metro area.

Bell ringers get to pick their hours and location, and friends and families are encouraged to volunteer together and give back to the community.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up online at www.registertoring.com. To find a paid bell ringer position, applicants can visit the Salvation Corps nearest to their neighborhood.

A listing of all Denver area Corps locations is available at visiting.denver.salvationarmy.org. Applicants must be 18 or over to have a paid bell ringing position.