Colorado man arrested, accused of human trafficking

One man is in the Jefferson County Jail, accused of crimes associated with human trafficking and authorities are searching for more victims. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies, along with assistance from Denver police, arrested Roman Bear Rivera for human trafficking.

Rivera, 39, was arrested on Oct. 19 for sexual servitude and pimping, all felony charges. He remains in custody on a cash-only bond.

Roman Bear Rivera Jefferson County

In July, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit was working in conjunction with the FBI on Operation Cross Country to recover children who are being trafficked through the U.S. In the recent case in Jefferson County, the victim was an adult female living in a hotel in Lakewood.

Anyone with information about Rivera, or who may be a victim, is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tipline at 303.271.5612.