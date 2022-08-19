Rockies: Senzatela, Blackmon leave game with leg injuries in loss against St. Louis

Both pitcher Antonio Senzatela and outfielder Charlie Blackmon exited with injuries during Thursday's loss against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Colorado Rockies website confirmed. Both players ended up seeing early-game exits that came in the second inning — what would end up being a 13-0 shutout for the Cardinals.

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 18: Antonio Senzatela #49 of the Colorado Rockies reacts after injuring hime self against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on August 18, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

According to the Colorado Rockies article, Blackmon first seemed to be struggling after he had an in-field single. He seemed to come up slow as he closed in on first base. He eventually left the game in the second with reported hamstring soreness. Manager Bud Black told the press he was unlikely to be placed on the IL.

Meanwhile, Senzatela's injury seems to have come as a worrisome setback for the right-handed pitcher. As the Rockies reported, he left the second with an apparent knee injury that required him to be helped of the field at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. "He and first baseman Elehuris Montero seemed unsure of who would field a second-inning dribbler up the line, and Senzatela's leg appeared to buckle when he changed direction," as reported by the Colorado Rockies website. He was scheduled for an MRI Friday.

Other injuries for the Rockies include outfielder Kris Bryant, pitcher Chad Kuhl, catcher Elias Díaz, pitcher Jhoulys Chacín, pitcher Alex Colomé and outfielder Yonathan Daza, who are all TBD for expected return.

On the 60-day Il are pitcher Helcris Olivarez and pitcher Tyler Kinley.