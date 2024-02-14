Watch CBS News
Colorado Rockies fans will have new option to pay to stream games this MLB season

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

A Few More Minutes with Clint Hurdle
A Few More Minutes with Clint Hurdle 03:24

The MLB regular season is less than 2 months away, and this week Rockies fans learned they will have a new option to pay to stream baseball games.

With the exception of national games, the Rockies won't be on a regional sports network, but fans can choose between paying about $20 a month or paying approximately $100 for the year with MLB TV. 

e69228ff-3360-460d-8bd3-240ba122f193.jpg
MLBTV

Fans can also pay more to stream games from all MLB teams for the season. The team will release the details on where fans can watch games on TV soon.

Rockies' pitchers and catchers are due to report for spring training on Thursday. 

