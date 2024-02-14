Colorado Rockies fans will have new option to pay to stream games this MLB season

A Few More Minutes with Clint Hurdle

The MLB regular season is less than 2 months away, and this week Rockies fans learned they will have a new option to pay to stream baseball games.

With the exception of national games, the Rockies won't be on a regional sports network, but fans can choose between paying about $20 a month or paying approximately $100 for the year with MLB TV.

Fans can also pay more to stream games from all MLB teams for the season. The team will release the details on where fans can watch games on TV soon.

Rockies' pitchers and catchers are due to report for spring training on Thursday.