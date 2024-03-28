Watch CBS News
Colorado Rockies Announce Opening Day Roster

By Libby Smith

The Colorado Rockies will open their season in Arizona with a 8:10 p.m. MDT game against the Diamondbacks. 

The team announced its 2024 Opening Day active roster.

Right-handed Pitchers: Jake Bird, Ryan Feltner, Dakota Hudson, Tyler Kinley, Peter Lambert, Justin Lawrence, Nick Mears, Anthony Molina, Cal Quantrill, and Victor Vodnik

Left-handed Pitchers: Jalen Beeks, Kyle Freeland, and Austin Gomber

Catchers: Elias Diaz, and Jacob Stallings

Infielders: Ryan McMahon, Elehuris Montero, Brendan Rodgers, Ezequiel Tovar, and Alan Trejo 

Outfielders: Charlie Blackmon, Jake Cave, Brenton Doyle, and Nolan Jones

Infielder/Outfielder: Kris Bryant and Michael Toglia

This will be Charlie Blackmon's 14th year in the MLB and his 11th time being on the Opening Day active roster. That's the second most in franchise history, behind Todd Helton who had 16 in his career. 

Additionally, the Rockies have put right-handed pitcher Daniel Bard and left-handed pitcher Lucas Gilbreath on the 15-day injured list. Right-handed pitcher Germán Márquez and left-handed pitcher Antonio Senzatela are on the 60-day injured list. 

The Rockies start the season with a four-game stretch in Arizona. Then they play three games against the Cubs, before their April 5, 2024 home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 1:24 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

