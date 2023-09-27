Colorado Rockies record 100th loss of the season, a first for a long-suffering MLB franchise

The Colorado Rockies have just registered the franchise's first-ever 100-loss season. They fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-2 on Tuesday night at Coors Field.

Starting pitcher Ryan Feltner throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during Game Two of a Doubleheader at Coors Field on September 26, 2023 in Denver. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

It's a milestone they wanted no part of, but it was something everyone expected after the team lost their 99th game on Sunday 4-3 to the Cubs and reached a dismal franchise mark. (The previous worst Rockies season was 64-98 in 2012.)

Nearly 90 teams have lost 100 or more games in a season since the league moved to a 162-game schedule in the early 1960s, but it has never been the Rockies ... until now.

Ryan Feltner was the Rockies starting pitcher on Tuesday against L.A. and allowed 6 hits and 5 runs before he was pulled after 3 innings. Los Angeles spread out their scoring from there.

The Rockies' record is now 57 wins and 100 losses, and it's not actually the worst record in baseball. Both the Kansas City Royals and the Oakland Athletics have already reached 100 losses this season.

Manager Bud Black of the Colorado Rockies has an animated discussion with crew chief Chris Cuggione at Coors Field on Aug. 1, 2023 in Denver. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

It's been 5 years since the last Rockies postseason appearance. The franchise has had only two winning campaigns in the last 12 seasons.

Colorado has 5 games left this season.