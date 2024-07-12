Colorado road crews prepare for heat to buckle roads, sidewalks

Road crews are gearing up for summer repairs as extreme heat, not just winter weather, takes its toll on road surfaces.

Essential workers, like those from Aurora Public Works, brave triple-digit temperatures to conduct road repairs, even when the mercury soars.

"We're dealing with asphalt that's already coming out 300 or 275 degrees. That's on top of the outside temperature," explained Jose Gonzalez, a specialist with Aurora Public Works. "You do get used to it in a way. It's really the job at hand that you're worried about."

The heat can compromise the integrity of road pavement, a common issue in Aurora, according to Gonzalez.

Roads are typically surfaced with asphalt or concrete. In extreme heat, concrete can expand beyond its expansion joints, causing buckling and creating hazardous conditions.

"If you see any problem spots on the roads, you can let the city know through Access Aurora," Gonzalez advised.

Public Works also conducts its own monitoring and relies on reports from citizens.

Despite the harsh temperatures and protective clothing, Gonzalez emphasized that the greatest concern for road crews remains speeding drivers passing by.

They urge the public to be vigilant and mindful of workers ensuring road safety.

For assistance or to report issues, contact Access Aurora at 303-739-7000.

The service is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday via phone and the Access Aurora desk at the Aurora Municipal Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for walk-in payments, advance appointments, and in-person services on weekdays.

Requests made after 5 p.m. will be addressed the following business day.