Colorado River Trail temporarily closed due to flooding
All of the rain the state's been receiving is continuing to cause flood problems.
Ironically, the Colorado River Trail that runs through Rocky Mountain National Park is temporarily closed because the river overflowed.
Just a quarter mile section is currently shut down north of the Red Mountain and Trail Junction.
Park officials are advising hikers to check trail conditions before heading out.
