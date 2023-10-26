Food deals offered to Colorado voters in Jefferson County who present "I Voted" sticker

2023 may be an off-year election, but there are mayoral races in Arvada and Golden, for city council in Lakewood and Jefferson County school board seats up for grabs. So ... what would tacos have to do with that? Businesses like Cochino Taco have teamed up with the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder to provide an incentive for voting: food and drinks.

"Our offer is if you've got your 'I voted' sticker you buy one margarita, you get another free margarita after that," said Johnny Ballen, the owner of Cochino Taco.

If you vote early in person, or by mail, you can take the "I voted" sticker and get deals at various businesses listed on the Jefferson County webpage.

"This is the first year that Jefferson's County has had an 'I voted' sticker that comes in everyone's ballot, so every eligible voter got a ballot in the mail. Also got a sticker," said Amanda Gonzalez, the county clerk and recorder.

Several thousand people have already voted in Jefferson County. Early voting makes it easier for the county clerks and helps voters get it done before election day. And the businesses participating may get more customers.

"If you do your civic duty early, we are going to reward you here in Jefferson County," Ballen added.

The early voting incentives are until Nov. 2 as Election Day is five days after that.

A list of deals can be found at: VoteJeffcoCO.gov

