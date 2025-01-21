Colorado first responders rescue semi driver and dog after truck crashes into irrigation ditch

A semi truck driver and his dog are safe after their vehicle went off a northeastern Colorado road and landed in a large irrigation ditch. It happened on Tuesday morning in icy conditions west of Sterling.

Sterling Fire

The truck was hauling a cattle trailer that luckily was empty when it went off Highway 14 near County Road 29. The cab wound up submerged in the ice and frigid water.

First responders from the Sterling Fire Department, Logan County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol all came to the scene to help the driver and the dog, who were trapped in the truck but unharmed.

Sterling Fire

The rescuers used ladders to get the man and the dog to safety. Then a recovery crew came in to drag the semi truck out of the ditch.