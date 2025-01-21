Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado first responders rescue semi driver and dog after truck crashes into irrigation ditch

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A semi truck driver and his dog are safe after their vehicle went off a northeastern Colorado road and landed in a large irrigation ditch. It happened on Tuesday morning in icy conditions west of Sterling.  

semi2.jpg
Sterling Fire

The truck was hauling a cattle trailer that luckily was empty when it went off Highway 14 near County Road 29. The cab wound up submerged in the ice and frigid water.

First responders from the Sterling Fire Department, Logan County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol all came to the scene to help the driver and the dog, who were trapped in the truck but unharmed.

semi1.jpg
Sterling Fire

The rescuers used ladders to get the man and the dog to safety. Then a recovery crew came in to drag the semi truck out of the ditch.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.