Colorado Renaissance Festival runs June 17-Aug. 6 in Larkspur this summer
This article is sponsored by Colorado Renaissance Festival.
A popular family activity on the Front Range every summer is set to get going again in Larkspur: the Colorado Renaissance Festival.
The festival features artisans and entertainment alongside tasty treats like turkey legs and steak on a stake.
You'll find 10 stages with a variety of acts as well as encountering entertainers as you make your way through the 60 acre attraction based on a Tudor village.
Check out weekends with themes, and you can even get married at the festival.
Explore this magical village weekends this summer. More information is at coloradorenaissance.com.
