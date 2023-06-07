Colorado Renaissance Festival runs June 17-Aug. 6 in Larkspur this summer

This article is sponsored by Colorado Renaissance Festival.

A popular family activity on the Front Range every summer is set to get going again in Larkspur: the Colorado Renaissance Festival.

Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The festival features artisans and entertainment alongside tasty treats like turkey legs and steak on a stake.

You'll find 10 stages with a variety of acts as well as encountering entertainers as you make your way through the 60 acre attraction based on a Tudor village.

Check out weekends with themes, and you can even get married at the festival.

Explore this magical village weekends this summer. More information is at coloradorenaissance.com.