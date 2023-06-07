Watch CBS News
Colorado Renaissance Festival runs June 17-Aug. 6 in Larkspur this summer

/ CBS Colorado

This article is sponsored by Colorado Renaissance Festival.

colorado-renaissance-festival.jpg

A popular family activity on the Front Range every summer is set to get going again in Larkspur: the Colorado Renaissance Festival.

The Colorado Renaissance Festival celebrates its 34th season in Larkspur. The festivities include musical and comedic acts at numerous stages throughout the village along with a variety of food and beverage and over 200 artisans selling their wares in the
Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The festival features artisans and entertainment alongside tasty treats like turkey legs and steak on a stake.

You'll find 10 stages with a variety of acts as well as encountering entertainers as you make your way through the 60 acre attraction based on a Tudor village.

Check out weekends with themes, and you can even get married at the festival. 

Explore this magical village weekends this summer. More information is at coloradorenaissance.com.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 3:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

