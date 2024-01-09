Colorado property tax deferral program for homeowners expands

A property tax deferral program traditionally meant to help older Coloradans and military personnel is now expanding to all homeowners. It defers payment of property taxes to help homeowners affected by increases in property taxes.

Program enrollment is open from now until April 1.

For older adults and military, it defers the total amount owed. For other applicants it defers a portion of property taxes -- up to a cumulative $10,000.

The deferral loan is then recorded as a junior lien against the property.

Visit colorado.propertytaxdeferral.com for more information about qualifications.