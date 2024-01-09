Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado property tax deferral program for homeowners expands

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Property tax deferral program for homeowners expands
Property tax deferral program for homeowners expands 00:48

A property tax deferral program traditionally meant to help older Coloradans and military personnel is now expanding to all homeowners. It defers payment of property taxes to help homeowners affected by increases in property taxes.

Program enrollment is open from now until April 1.

For older adults and military, it defers the total amount owed. For other applicants it defers a portion of property taxes -- up to a cumulative $10,000.

The deferral loan is then recorded as a junior lien against the property.

Visit colorado.propertytaxdeferral.com for more information about qualifications.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 11:00 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.