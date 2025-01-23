Colorado principal honored for saving elementary school teacher's life

In sports, a quick reaction time can mean the difference between winning and losing. But during a pickup basketball game at Altitude Elementary in Aurora, Principal Scott Schleich's quick reaction time saved his friend's life.

Altitude Elementary School teacher James Christensen with paramedics who helped save his life CBS Colorado

On November 24th, 2024 nearly fifteen people gathered for what they call an "Old Man Basketball game."

"So, years ago, and when I say years ago, I'm talking 20 years, we have gotten a group of guys together to play basketball on Sundays. And it started, that long ago at Fox Ridge Middle School. And then, when I moved over here to Altitude, we brought it over here," said Schleich.

"What's nice about it is it's a way just to release some energy," Schleich added.

On that day Schleich was joined by his son, Garrett Schleich, and friends Jordan McCord, and Gary Dudak among other teachers, parents, and family of Cherry Creek School faculty and staff. Also playing was Scott Schleich's friend and second-grade teacher James Christensen.

They were in the middle of a game when Mr. Christensen felt something was wrong.

"I was running back from offensive possession. And the last thing I remember was just getting completely dizzy and blacking out," said Christensen.

"James fell, fell down. Slowly fell down. And, you know, I thought maybe he got his feet caught up with somebody and just fell down and would pop back up. But he didn't pop back up," said Schleich.

Principal Schleich, Garrett Schleich, Jordan McCord, and Gary Dudak honored for saving the life of Altitude Elementary School teacher James Christensen. CBS Colorado

Principal Schleich, Garrett Schleich, McCord, and Dudak sprung into action. One called 911 while another began to give Christensen CPR. Meanwhile, Principal Schleich ran to the front office and grabbed the automated external defibrillator (AED).

"I put the AED on him right away, just in case his heart were to stop. And no sooner did I put it on him, we could tell that his heart had stopped. We checked his pulse. No pulse, no breathing. And for all practical purposes, he was dead on the floor in our gym. And, the AED was on, and it was doing its diagnostic. And 10 seconds it took from heart stopping, that I thought his heart had stopped, to him getting a shock. It was that fast," said Schleich.

Turns out Christensen had a heart attack. The whole event lasted twenty-seven seconds.

"The next thing I remember was coming to, and, there was three paramedics working on me and just checking my vitals. And I remember laying on the gym floor and looking around, and seeing the guys that I recognize and kind of calling out their names," said Christensen.

Ceremony to honor men who saved Altitude Elementary Teacher James Christensen CBS Colorado

On Wednesday, the four men who saved James Christensen's life were honored by Cherry Creek Schools, Aurora Fire Rescue, Falck paramedic, and the Aurora 911 dispatchers who took the call. Principal Schleich said it was a healing moment for him and the whole "Old Man Basketball" family.

"This provided closure. There's a number of guys that play basketball with us on Sundays that were here today. It was just a good closure for the moment. Because honestly, when that was happening, the guys in the gym were just in shock. And, for it to end up as well, end up as well as it did is just, it's a miracle," said Schleich.

Christensen is already back to teaching at Altitude Elementary and is now in cardiac rehab. He said he is working on his health and hopes to be back to playing basketball sooner than later. Christensen said words can't express how much gratitude he has for his friends.

"I see Scott, like, every day. So he's my boss. He's my principal. We've been friends for the last 19 years. So, yeah. Just, so thankful for him. Today was the first time seeing Jordan, Garrett, and Gary, and the other guys that I played ball with. I'm just so thankful for what they did," said Christensen.