A guide to Colorado's Primary Election on June 25

Ballots for the upcoming June 25 Colorado statewide primary election are arriving in the mail. Depending which districts you live in will depend on who you get to vote for.

If you're registered as a Republican or Democrat, you get one ballot. Independents get two ballots, however, unaffiliated voters can only cast one ballot in the primary election.

Unaffiliated voter ballot in Denver CBS News Colorado

There's a lot for voters to decide. All eight of Colorado's U.S. House members' seats are up for grabs and all state representatives and half of state senators' seats must be filled. There are also several elections for district attorneys' office.

Voters will also choose a candidate to replace former U.S. Representative Ken Buck in Colorado's 4th Congressional District.

"Pursuant to Election Order 2024-01, the CD-4 Election will be on the same ballot as the 2024 State Primary Election. All voters in CD-4 will be able to vote in the Congressional Vacancy Election," Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold said.

In that primary election, candidates in CD4 are also battling for their parties' nomination in the November general election.

The Colorado Secretary of State's office allows you to track your ballot.