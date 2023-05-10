Colorado prepares for end of COVID pandemic federal health emergency

Colorado is preparing for the end of the COVID pandemic federal health emergency which expires on May 11. The state has authored a plan titled "Roadmap to Moving Forward" as a way to navigate the changes.

According to the State of Colorado, "The Roadmap is the state's plan for a sustainable, proportional, and continued response to COVID-19 that includes partnership between public and private entities to address the health care needs of all Coloradans."

Free COVID vaccines are available to everyone ages 6 months and up across the state through May 11. State officials said that even though free vaccines end on Thursday, Coloradans are urged to keep up to date on their vaccinations.

CBS

As of this month, more than 4.8 million people in Colorado have gotten at least one dose of the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine and 4.2 million have gotten at least two doses.

Additional Information:

• The COVID-19 vaccine is considered preventive care. Currently, COVID-19 vaccinations are covered under Medicare Part B without cost sharing, and this will continue. Private insurance plans and Health First Colorado (the state's Medicaid program) and Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+), will also continue to cover the vaccine at no charge to enrolled members.

• Under the federal Vaccines for Children program, COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be available at no cost for children through 18 years of age who are uninsured, underinsured, on Medicaid or Medicaid eligible, and/or Alaskan Native or American Indian. There are more than 570 provider offices, community health centers, and local public health agencies that currently participate in the Vaccines for Children program in Colorado.

• For adults without insurance, free COVID-19 vaccines will remain available at local pharmacies through the Department of Health and Human Services's Bridge Access Program For COVID-19 Vaccines and Treatments.

• All COVID-19 vaccines provided under federal government purchase will remain available at no cost to Coloradans as long as supplies last.

• Colorado Senate Bill 23-260, Individual Access to Publicly Funded Vaccines, helps ensure Coloradans can get vaccinated regardless of whether they have health insurance, identification, or the ability to pay an administration fee. The bill prohibits providers from requiring Coloradans to show documentation to receive a publicly funded vaccine, and prohibits the vast majority of providers from requiring payment for publicly funded vaccines.