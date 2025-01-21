Colorado politicians at federal, state, and local levels react to Trump's executive actions

President Donald Trump is wasting no time putting his agenda for a second term into place after his inauguration on Monday. Shortly after being sworn in, he announced pardons for 1,500 people convicted in the attack on the US Capitol in 2021 and signed roughly 200 executive actions, memoranda and proclamations.

Many of those focused on immigration - declaring a national emergency at the southern border, resuming construction of the border wall, ending birthright citizenship, and classifying drug cartels and certain gangs as foreign terrorist organizations subject to immediate arrest and deportation.

Colorado Congressman Gabe Evans, a Republican representing Colorado's 8th Congressional District, says it's about saving lives.

"And when we look at the death toll of Americans who have died as a result of things like fentanyl poisoning, it's well in excess of the Americans who were killed in the attack on Sept. 11," said Evans.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. / Getty Images

The President also restored an order withholding federal funds from local agencies that don't cooperate with federal immigration agents.

In Aurora, where a Venezuelan gang has grabbed national attention, Mayor Mike Coffman welcomed the help.

"The City of Aurora has never been a sanctuary city which means we will fully cooperate with federal immigration authorities," said Coffman.

But some worry federal agents won't discern between criminals and non-criminals. Jennifer Piper works with the immigrant community in Colorado, "We're seeing a record number of people sign up for our 'know your rights' and sign up for our rapid response network."

Trump also signed a sweeping order to unleash American energy, directing federal agencies to simplify and expedite permits for drilling on federal lands and waters.

Colorado Congressman Jeff Hurd, a Republican for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, says it's good for the Western Slope and for our climate.

"The best and most responsible way to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions is in the state of Colorado, in the third congressional district, is responsibly developing these resources that we've been blessed with," said Hurd.

The president also abolished environmental justice and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs in federal agencies and restored a policy recognizing only male and female genders.

State Representative Matt Soper says Democrats in the state Legislature are sure to push back.

"So we can expect things like what's on your driver's license to change, certainly federal law can't dictate what Colorado defines as accessible bathrooms," said Soper. "So I'll be curious what the Democrats present us to debate."

Trump's other executive actions included withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Treaty and World Health Organization, delaying a federal ban on TikTok, enacting a federal hiring freeze, renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, and pausing disbursement of funds from the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment Act.

Some of his executive actions, like ending birthright citizenship, which is in the U.S. Constitution, are sure to result in legal challenges.