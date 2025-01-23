Colorado police, retailers warn of 'distraction tactic' used by thieves

Thanks to surveillance systems, thieves are often caught on camera walking out of stores across the metro area with shopping carts full of items, and the cost is catching up.

"We've seen an increase in the criminal element across the board," said Division Assistant Asset Protection Manager for King Soopers/City Market Stores, Kevin McClanahan.

In Wheat Ridge, the increased thefts mean a whole new approach to surveillance.

Security teams at the store off Youngfield are now looking for those not looking for groceries. Their efforts led to the swift capture of a team of suspected thieves.

"They did a phenomenal job by recognizing behaviors that were out of the ordinary," McClanahan said.

Wheat Ridge police arrest two suspects in felony theft Wheat Ridge Police Department

Cameras tracked two men from the start of their alleged crime. Authorities said the cameras showed one man distracting an 84-year-old woman while the other used a shirt to cover her purse so he could reach in and pull out her wallet. Once he was successful, they both turned and walked away.

"They're narrating to us in real-time," Wheat Ridge Police Spokesperson Alex Rose said of the store's security team.

The suspects left the store, but Rose said the surveillance didn't stop there.

"They can look out into the parking lot, they can get us a license plate, a detailed vehicle description," he said.

Within a block, Mauricio Torres-Garcia & Luis Sebastian Morales-Garcia were stopped by police.

The victim not only positively identified one of the men on the scene, but authorities said the suspects were found carrying seven of her credit cards.

Rose said the case should be a warning to criminals and also a reminder to the community.

"We thought this was an important video to show the public because of the tactics that are being used. (I) think it's a good reminder for folks to kind of have their head on a swivel and to be really cognizant of their surroundings at some of these busy places," Rose said.

While shoplifting and theft are often misdemeanor offenses, the two men are facing charges of theft of an at-risk adult because of the victim's age, making it a felony.