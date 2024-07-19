Colorado players rated among the best in EA Sports "College Football 25" video game

Deion Sanders shoots down rumor about his sons and Travis Hunter's future in the NFL

The 11-year wait is over as the highly anticipated "College Football 25" is now available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S platforms.

Gamers who want to take the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams to glory can do so with some of the highest-rated players in the game.

On the Buffs, EA Sports gives one of its cover athletes, Travis Hunter, the top overall rating on the team of 95. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is right behind him with a 93 overall rating. Both are the top-rated players at their positions in the game.

The Rams have wide receiver Tory Horton with a rating of 91.

For the teams overall, the Buffs are rated 85 and have the same rating for their offense. On defense, they're 78.

The Rams have a 77 overall rating with a 75 on offense and a 70 on defense.

You can also play as the Air Force Falcons, who are rated 71 overall with a 66 on offense and 64 on defense.

Gamers that are college football fans haven't been able to play as their favorite schools since "NCAA Football 14" was released in 2013. Production of those games stopped in part because of a lawsuit surrounding name, image and likeness rights.

More than 10,000 student athletes accepted an offer from EA Sports to have their likeness featured in the video game.

EA Sports said players who opt in to the game will receive a minimum of $600 and a copy of EA Sports College Football 25. There will also be opportunities for them to earn money by promoting the game.

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders recently did just that and played each other. Both used the Buffs in the virtual matchup. Sanders won after a pass to Hunter was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Hunter, who plays both wide receiver and cornerback on gamedays.

If you're not a gamer but are wondering when the teams play their first games: the Buffs kick off their season at Folsom Field on Thursday, August 29 at 6 p.m.

The Rams have a tough opener at Texas on Saturday August 31 at 1:30 p.m. The Air Force Falcons open their season on the same day and time at home at Falcon Stadium versus Merrimack College.