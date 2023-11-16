Colorado plastic surgeon Geoffrey Kim sentenced to probation, 15 days in jail for death of Emmalyn Nguyen

Colorado plastic surgeon Geoffrey Kim to be sentenced in death of Emmalyn Nguyen

A prominent Greenwood Village plastic surgeon, Geoffrey Kim, was sentenced Thursday for his role in the death of Emmalyn Nguyen, 18, who died following a breast augmentation procedure in 2019. Kim was found guilty of attempted manslaughter in June.

The judge handed down a sentence of supervised probation for two years, including a 15-day jail sentence in the Arapahoe County Jail, and 120 days of public service to be served in a long-term care facility for those who have suffered brain injuries and a $15,000 fine. He was immediately taken to jail after the sentencing.

Geoffrey Kim Arapahoe County

Nguyen underwent surgery on Aug. 1, 2019, at Dr. Kim's Greenwood Village office. But after being administered anesthesia, Nguyen went into cardiac arrest. Dr. Kim attempted CPR on Nguyen but later admitted he did not call 911 for help for approximately 5 hours. Two nurses testified that they had requested permission to call 911 but Kim denied.

Emmalyn Nguyen CBS

Nguyen was left brain injured, unable to speak, walk or feed herself and needing around-the-clock medical care.

Lynn Fam tends to her daughter Emmalyn Nguyen prior to her death. CBS

Nguyen died 14 months later.

As a result of a wrongful death lawsuit, Kim agreed to pay $1 million to Nguyen's family in an out-of-court settlement.

In August, the Colorado Medical Board ruled that Kim could continue to practice medicine according to an agreement. The Aug. 21 agreement calls for Kim to inform patients in writing of his conviction, but the board placed no other new restrictions on Kim's practice.