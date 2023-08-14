Watch CBS News
Colorado pilot one of many United Airlines employees helping people following the Maui wildfires

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Pilot named "hero" after flying plane from Maui to mainland during vacation
Pilot named "hero" after flying plane from Maui to mainland during vacation 03:02

United Airlines says it's transported 11,000 people off Maui and flew first responders to the island from the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and Air Link following the deadly fires in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Capt. Vince Eckelkamp, a United Airlines management pilot who lives in Colorado, saved the day and got his family and 300 people safely back to the mainland as CBS News Colorado's Jasmine Arenas reported. 

After Maui fires broke out, Colorado pilot flew United Airlines plane to mainland during his vacation

United Airlines says it increased flights out of Honolulu and operated 62 departures out of Maui between August 8th and August 13th.

unknown-1.jpg
United Airlines flies supplies to Maui. United Airlines

United says it's extended travel waivers for anyone who booked travel to Hawaii through September 16th.

