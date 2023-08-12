Colorado photographer John Fielder dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

CBS News Colorado received confirmation from family members that well-known Colorado photographer John Fielder has died after battle with pancreatic cancer.

Fielder has spent a lifetime capturing the beauty of the Rocky Mountains in thousands of remarkable photos.

Before he died, Fielder shared much of his life's work with History Colorado.

The museum is now showcasing some of his work in an exhibit at its center in Denver called, "REVEALED: John Fielder's Favorite Place."

CBS

RELATED: Photographer John Fielder shares his life's work with History Colorado, and we can all be thankful

Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement addressing the death of Fielder by saying:

"I am sadden by the loss of John Fielder, who captured Colorado's iconic beauty during his 50 years as a nature of photographer. His unique talent allowed him to showcase our state to millions and he will be dearly missed. My condolences to his family and friends. I hope that we can all follow his example to appreciate and care for our outdoor lands."

"I last saw John two weeks ago at the opening of the 'REVEALED: John Fielder's Favorite Place' exhibition at History Colorado. On behalf of the state, I thanked him for donating his life works to History Colorado."

Fielder's daughter confirmed the news to CBS News Colorado on Saturday saying the photographer, "left this world very peacefully, looking out at his beloved Gore Range with our family by his side."