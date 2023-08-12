Colorado Parks and Wildlife searches for bear that broke into home, scratched 82-year-old woman

"Hank the Tank," troublesome Lake Tahoe bear, being sent to Colorado sanctuary

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Saturday it's searching for a bear that reportedly broke into a home and scratched an 82-year-old woman before leaving.

The agency describes the animal as a small, cinnamon-colored black bear. CPW estimates the bear to be a cub or yearling and possibly weighing 100 pounds.

CPW says bear reportedly broke into a home near Boncarbo, west of Trinidad. Moments after midnight on Friday the bear broke in and scratched the woman on the legs before escaping the residence.

CPW Officer Bob Holder was notified of the incident later in the day and immediately began a search of the area, according to the agency.

"Human health and safety always remain our top priority in any incident like this, regardless of how minor the injuries are," said Mike Brown, CPW's Area Wildlife manager for the region. "CPW officers are doing everything we can to locate this bear. Luckily, the victim's injuries consist of very minor scratches."

The woman says she was awaken early Friday by a crashing sound along with her dog growling. CPW says the woman opened the doors to the mudroom and the small bear leaped at her.

According to the agency, the woman pushed the bear and closed the doors. The bear then scrambled around the room, climbed a shelf and exited the house by tearing through an open window screen.

Through CPW's policy, any bear that causes injury to a human is classified as dangerous and if captured, must be euthanized.

CPW reports this is the second bear attack in Trinidad in two weeks, but doesn't believe the two incidents are related. This is also the fourth bear attack reported in Colorado this year.

For more information and tips on how to live and recreate safety in bear country to visit here.