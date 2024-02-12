Watch CBS News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers help free owl stuck in an outdoor toilet

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers took on a real stinker over the weekend. They helped free a long-eared owl that was stuck in a vault toilet. 

owl-in-toilet1-cpw-twitter-copy.jpg
The owl was in one of the outdoor toilets at Antero Reservoir, located near Hartsel about two hours southwest of Denver. 

owl-in-toilet3-cpw-twitter-copy.jpg
Officers opened the side door to the vaulted toilet and the owl quickly flew away. The bird wasn't injured, but was "very smelly." 

owl-in-toilet4-cpw-twitter-copy.jpg
CPW called it "a Superb Owl in a Super Bowl."

Jennifer McRae

First published on February 12, 2024 / 10:30 AM MST

