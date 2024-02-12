Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers help free owl stuck in an outdoor toilet

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers took on a real stinker over the weekend. They helped free a long-eared owl that was stuck in a vault toilet.

CPW called it "a Superb Owl in a Super Bowl."