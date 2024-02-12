Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers help free owl stuck in an outdoor toilet
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers took on a real stinker over the weekend. They helped free a long-eared owl that was stuck in a vault toilet.
The owl was in one of the outdoor toilets at Antero Reservoir, located near Hartsel about two hours southwest of Denver.
Officers opened the side door to the vaulted toilet and the owl quickly flew away. The bird wasn't injured, but was "very smelly."
CPW called it "a Superb Owl in a Super Bowl."
