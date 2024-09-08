Colorado Parks and Wildlife cracking down on life jacket violations amid deadly year on the water

Libby Hodgin says she's been paddleboarding for years.

"I love being out on the water and so that is when I first started getting into it and then this year it gives me an activity to do with my dog," Hodgin said.

She knows things can go south quickly so she and her dog wear life jackets.

"I know for me even as a strong swimmer, things can happen out on the water," said Hodgin.

Libby Hodgin dons a life jacket while paddleboarding at Cherry Creek Reservoir, her dog in tow, also in a life jacket. CBS

She's right to take precautions. This year has been a dangerous year to be on the water. Water rescues are up and, so far, Colorado has had 31 drownings statewide -- eight of which involved white water rafters who were wearing life jackets, the others of whom were not wearing them -- which is up from 2023.

As a result, citations are up too -- Statewide last year, CPW issued 497 citations for life jacket violations. This year through Sept. 5, it issued 773.

"With our high enforcement rates, it really lowered last year. But it's kind of (on the) uptick again this year, unfortunately," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Ranger Levi Reisinger.

That's why Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers are putting their foot down when it comes to wearing a life jacket. They will be looking for people on the water who aren't wearing one and issuing them a ticket. Even people who may think they don't need one.

"Pretty much anything that floats. So, boats, sailboats, kayaks, paddleboards. Even like whitewater rafting," said Reisinger. "If it has more than one chamber, you need a life jacket with it."

He says this hasn't been a popular policy at Cherry Creek State Park. Lots of people have gotten upset with him, and he's heard every excuse in the book.

"A common response we get is, 'oh, I'm a great swimmer,' which, you know, I'm also a great swimmer," Reisinger, "but even when I go out to recreate myself, I've got it with me. I'm wearing it."

IIn this 2020 AP file photo, kayakers ply the choppy waters of Grand Lake, Colo. David Zalubowski / AP

He points out that between storms and everyday hazards of being on the water, even something as tame as paddleboarding can be dangerous and most people will be glad they have a life jacket if they need one.

"When it comes down to it, it's about safety and your own life," said Reisinger. "Some people might not think it's the coolest look, but I mean, I think it's pretty cool to be alive."

Hodgin says she just hopes everyone can enjoy her favorite sport safely: "I hope that everybody's OK out there."