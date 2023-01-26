Colorado Parks and Wildlife destroys poachers' firearms
Colorado will not tolerate poaching and those who are caught will have their firearms confiscated and destroyed. The Southeast Region Office of Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted a video of those confiscated firearms being destroyed.
In the video, CPW destroyed about $10,000 worth of shotguns, rifles, handguns, bows and arrows with a chop saw.
The agency offers rewards for reporting crimes against wildlife.
Report poachers anonymously to Operation Game Thief (OGT) by calling toll-free, 1-877-COLO-OGT (or 877-265-6648). Or email game.thief@state.co.us. A $500 reward is offered for big game or endangered species cases; $250 for info on turkey; $100 for fishing/small game.
