Colorado paraprofessional arrested, accused of assaulting student with disabilities

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A paraprofessional with Littleton Public Schools has been arrested, and accused of assaulting a student with a disability. Kiarra Jones is facing charges of crimes against at-risk juvenile- third-degree assault and crimes against at-risk juvenile- injury.

Jones, 28, worked as a bus aide for children who have severe autism and non-verbal communication and were shuttled on the bus between home and the Joshua School. 

kiarra-jones-arapahoe-county.jpg
Kiarra Jones Arapahoe County

Video from March 18 appears to show Jones striking, punching and stomping on a 10-year-old boy. 

Three families have retained attorneys for the alleged mistreatment of their children by the bus aide. 

According to claims from the family attorneys, each family saw significant shifts in their child's behavior in about September 2023. The families, speaking through their attorneys, also noticed physical injuries on their children, including unexplained scratches, bruises, a lost tooth, broken toe, black eye, and other bruises on their bodies and feet. 

Surveillance video from the bus, released as part of the arrest affidavit for Jones, appears to show Jones hitting one student in the mouth with a closed fist, elbowing the student in the abdomen and stomping on the student's foot. 

Jones was arrested on April 4 after the incident was reported to the Englewood Police Department by the Littleton Police Department on March 28. 

The Englewood Police Department continues to review video content to ensure all victims and crimes have been identified. 

Jones is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Arapahoe County Court on May 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 11:32 AM MDT

