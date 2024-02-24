Watch CBS News
Colorado paramedic dies while responding to backcountry rescue in Vail

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

The Eagle County Paramedic Services says one of its members died while responding to a backcountry rescue call on Saturday in Vail.

61-year-old Steve Zuckerman was a full-time paramedic with Eagle County and worked for the Beaver Creek Ski Patrol for over 25 years and began as a part-time paramedic with Eagle County Paramedic Services in April 2008. 

"Steve was one of the helpers," said Eagle County Paramedic Services CEO Brandon Daruna. "He never missed an opportunity to contribute and his death leaves a giant void in our organization and community."

3e69ea58-1e28-4418-9ecb-f9db1e6fa0b1-copy.jpg
Eagle County Paramedic Services

Zuckerman became a full-time member of Eagle County Paramedic Services in May 2013. He was a part of the Search and Rescue team, a field trainer and was in training as a critical care paramedic, according to Eagle County Paramedic Services. 

He also served as a medical director for the World Cup races in Beaver Creek. 

Eagle County Paramedic Services says in a social media post, Zuckerman wrote:

"EMS is a team sport and I work on an amazing team. Each day brings new challenges and new opportunities to practice field emergency medicine and to make a small difference."

February 24, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

