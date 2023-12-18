Watch CBS News
Colorado nurse makes it her mission to get more AEDs installed inside and outside schools

By Austen Erblat

Colorado nurse makes it her mission to get more AEDs installed inside and outside schools
A Colorado nurse is leading an effort to get more automated external defibrillators, or "AEDs," inside -- and outside -- schools to increase their accessibility in times of emergency.

Kara Baker, a cardiology nurse at AdventHealth in Littleton, lost her father to a heart attack in 2018. The nearest AED was inaccessible as it was locked inside the nearby elementary school.

Since then, Baker has actively been working to the life-saving devices installed outside of or on the exterior of school buildings. The first of those devices was installed last week.

It's something Baker says is all being done in an effort to make sure others don't have to experience what those who wanted to help her dad went through.

nurse-aeds-530sot-frame-170.jpg
Kara Baker, a cardiology nurse at AdventHealth in Littleton, Colorado, speaks outside Euclid Middle School about new AED save-stations on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. CBS

"I knew I had to make it my mission to show my dad that we were going to be OK, that his tragedy was not going to define us but teach us how to make a difficult situation and turn it into an opportunity to carry on his legacy," she said.

Nine save-station AEDs will be donated to Littleton Public Schools. The first will be near the athletic fields of Euclid Middle School.

