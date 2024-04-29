Colorado newborns wear Avs and Nuggets gear thanks to AdventHealth Parker Needle Arts Guild

A look at the Nuggets and Avalanche chances in the postseason

Some newborns in Colorado are wearing Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets gear during the playoffs. The newborns were outfitted in team gear thanks to the AdventHealth Parker Needle Arts Guild.

Volunteers created the team spirit outfits and donated them to the BirthPlace at AdventHealth Parker.

The newborns' families were able to take home the hats and blankets to show their team spirit.

The volunteers also make blankets, shawls, and chemo caps for patients at the AdventHealth Parker Cancer Center.