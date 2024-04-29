Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado newborns wear Avs and Nuggets gear thanks to AdventHealth Parker Needle Arts Guild

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A look at the Nuggets and Avalanche chances in the postseason
A look at the Nuggets and Avalanche chances in the postseason 04:30

Some newborns in Colorado are wearing Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets gear during the playoffs. The newborns were outfitted in team gear thanks to the AdventHealth Parker Needle Arts Guild.

playoff-gear-newborns-3-adventhealth-parker-copy.jpg
AdventHealth

Volunteers created the team spirit outfits and donated them to the BirthPlace at AdventHealth Parker. 

playoff-gear-newborns-4-adventhealth-parker.png
AdventHealth

The newborns' families were able to take home the hats and blankets to show their team spirit. 

playoff-gear-newborns-5-adventhealth-parker.png
AdventHealth

The volunteers also make blankets, shawls, and chemo caps for patients at the AdventHealth Parker Cancer Center.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on April 29, 2024 / 3:12 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.