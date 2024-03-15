Check out Colorado's new Collard Ranch State Wildlife Area

Colorado is home to a new state wildlife area in Park County. Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the new State Wildlife Area at Collard Ranch on Friday.

State Wildlife Area at Collard Ranch Christi Bode/Western Rivers Conservancy

The state wildlife area is 1,860 acres in size and is located in Park County. According to CPW, the area preserves an important elk migration corridor and five miles of excellent fishing habitat along Tarryall Creek, which increases hunting and fishing opportunities for Coloradans.

"The Colorado way of life is deeply rooted in protecting and enjoying the great outdoors. By purchasing and protecting this land we are expanding fishing and hunting opportunities for all Coloradans, safeguarding and enhancing the Colorado we love. I look forward to enjoying along with my fellow Coloradans everything the amazing Collard Ranch State Wildlife Area will have to offer once it opens to the public," said Polis in a statement.

In November of last year, the Parks and Wildlife Commission approved the purchase of the property using Great Outdoors Colorado and capital development funding.

Collard Ranch State Wildlife Area Christi Bode/Western Rivers Conservancy

"Colorado Parks and Wildlife's acquisition of the Collard Ranch property marks a significant conservation success for our state," said CPW Director Jeff Davis in a statement. "The purchase underscores CPW's mission to preserve land for outdoor enthusiasts. With the support of partners like Western Rivers Conservancy and Great Outdoors Colorado, we are proud to take this crucial step in preserving Colorado's natural heritage for generations to come."

The area won't open as Collard Ranch State Wildlife Area until infrastructure and accessibility enhancements are completed. Eventually hunters and anglers will eventually be able to access the area with a hunting or fishing license or the purchase of a State Wildlife Area pass. Wildlife areas are specifically dedicated to sportspeople. There are more than 350 wildlife areas in Colorado.