Colorado National Guard engineering soldiers leave Montrose to assist in the Middle East

By Jaimie Dodge

Colorado National Guard engineering soldiers leave Montrose to assist in the Middle East
About 100 Colorado National Guard engineering soldiers headed to the Middle East this week to assist countries in mitigating conflict with Iran.

An official ceremony is happening at the Montrose Pavilion Event Center on Wednesday to see members of the 947th Engineer Vertical Construction Company off to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. They will be stationed there for approximately a year as part of the Task Force Spartan in support of Operation Spartan Shield. 

EVCC soldiers will provide general engineering expertise to neighboring countries while improving facilities in the area. 

"We are a team of professionals, and I am proud to serve alongside them," said U.S. Army Capt. Evan Pitchford, 947th EVCC commander.

In September 2013 during historic flooding in Boulder County, the 947th EVCC partnered up with the Colorado Department of Transportation to rebuild Highway 36 west of Lyons. 

Jaimie Dodge produces original content for CBS News Colorado's 24-hour streaming channel and writes about health, politics and crime in Colorado.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 3:35 PM MDT

