Colorado Music Festival returns to Boulder with popular 'Kaleidoscope' concert

The Colorado Music Festival will make its return to Chautaqua Auditorium in Boulder in July, bringing classical music to every kind of audience.

CBS

This year's festival includes 13 artists, three string quartets and four guest conductors.

The family concert "Tubby to Tuba" is aimed at young music lovers, and the popular "Kaleidoscope" concert is back for a second year, which adds a light show and cinematography to create a one of a kind experience.

"Nobody can predict what's going to happen on that night," said Peter Oundjian, the festival's music director. "It's a little bit closer to a kind of performance experience than a classical music concert, I'd say."



The concert series will perform in Boulder from July 7 to Aug. 30.