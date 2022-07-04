Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Music Festival returns to Boulder with popular 'Kaleidoscope' concert

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Music Festival returns to Boulder with popular 'Kaleidoscope' concert
Colorado Music Festival returns to Boulder with popular 'Kaleidoscope' concert 00:44

The Colorado Music Festival will make its return to Chautaqua Auditorium in Boulder in July, bringing classical music to every kind of audience.

co-music-fest-kaleidoscope-vo-frame-774.jpg
CBS

This year's festival includes 13 artists, three string quartets and four guest conductors.

The family concert "Tubby to Tuba" is aimed at young music lovers, and the popular "Kaleidoscope" concert is back for a second year, which adds a light show and cinematography to create a one of a kind experience.

"Nobody can predict what's going to happen on that night," said Peter Oundjian, the festival's music director. "It's a little bit closer to a kind of performance experience than a classical music concert, I'd say."

The concert series will perform in Boulder from July 7 to Aug. 30.

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS4 News.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 11:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.