Colorado Missing Persons Day recognizes 600+ missing for year or more

At the state Capitol on Friday, officials recognized Colorado Missing Persons Day. More than 600 people across Colorado have been missing for a year or more. 

On Friday, each missing person's name was read out loud. 

Colorado Missing Persons Day at the state Capitol on Feb. 2.  CBS

"So for many of you here these are just names that are being read, but for everybody here, they represent story, they represent the people that we love. You may have been here many times or maybe this is your first time. But whatever the case, we stand together in solidarity and recognizing that these are people that are loved and cared for," said one organizer. 

Colorado Missing Persons Day is sponsored by Colorado State Senators Rhonda Fields and Bob Gardner, along with House Majority Leader Monica Duran and House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese. 

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has posted a list of those missing, along with resources for the families of missing persons, on its website

First published on February 2, 2024 / 4:53 PM MST

