Military to provide facilities at Colorado's Buckley Space Force Base to process detained migrants

Denver among next targets for new ICE arrests, military will provide facilities at Buckley base

The U.S. military is providing facilities at Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to process detained migrants. That's according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Northern Command, who told CBS News the request came from the Department of Homeland Security.

A view of Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Colorado in 2016. Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images

No military personnel will be involved in the ICE operations, according to a statement provided by the U.S. Northern Command.

USNORTHCOM, which operates Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, released the following statement:

At the request of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), USNORTHCOM is providing facilities at Buckley Space Force Base beginning on January 27, 2025, to enable U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to stage and process criminal aliens within the U.S. for an operation taking place in Colorado. Military personnel are not involved in this operation.

ICE requirements for the facility include a temporary operations center, staging area, and a temporary holding location for the receiving, holding, and processing of illegal aliens. This facility will be manned by ICE senior leaders, special agents, and analysts, as well as members of DHS Components and other federal law enforcement agencies.

On Tuesday CBS News confirmed that the Denver metro area will be the next target for stepped-up arrests ICE has been conducting since the start of the Trump administration.