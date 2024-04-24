Colorado man who shot at Douglas County deputies sentenced to 20 years in prison

Jorge Armando Guzman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy during a pursuit on Sept. 5, 2021. Guzman, 42, was sentenced after pleading guilty to several charges.

Guzman and his co-defendant, Melinda Maldonado, 40, were trying to steal parts from a vehicle in Highlands Ranch and tried to get away when the homeowner yelled at them. When deputies tried to stop the car, Maldonado, who was driving, refused to stop and Guzman started firing the gun at deputies.

Douglas County

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed and the two were arrested.

Guzman pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder, vehicular eluding and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Maldonado was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding and accessory to a crime.

"This sentence should send a very strong message to all those who think they can not only victimize the residents of Douglas County but also shoot at those who have chosen to protect and serve," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a statement. "Our deputies risk their lives every day. We will continue to hold the line and do what's necessary to keep our community safe."