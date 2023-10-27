Colorado man sentenced to 48 years for attempted murder after striking co-worker with hammer

Colorado man sentenced to 48 years for attempted murder after striking co-worker with hammer

Colorado man sentenced to 48 years for attempted murder after striking co-worker with hammer

Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason announced on Friday that a man was sentenced to 48 years behind bars for attempted murder after striking his co-worker in the back of the head with a hammer.

According to the district attorney's office, on Aug. 6, 2021, James Silvis, 55, was working at a mechanic shop located at 74th Avenue and Birch Street in Adams County when he decided to grab a hammer and approach a co-worker from behind who was sitting at a computer.

The Adams County DA's office say, "Silvis flipped the hammer around and struck the 33-year-old victim in the back of the head with the claw side of the tool." The victim dropped to the floor and Silvis left the scene in his vehicle but was captured by authorities.

Judge Delivers Max Sentence to Adams County Defendant Who Struck Victim in Head with the Claw of Hammer



"This unprovoked and brutal attack has forever altered this victim's life. The defendant’s violence towards a co-worker is beyond comprehension." https://t.co/YX90X0qNgu — Colorado's 17th Judicial DA's Office-Brian Mason (@da17colorado) October 27, 2023

The victim sustained blunt force head trauma that resulted in a skull fracture, a brain laceration, and a hemorrhage. He was rushed into emergency surgery where his life was saved, according to the district court.

Court documents reveal the 33-year-old still suffers from cognitive issues, memory loss, left-eye blindness, a loss of fine motor skills, and a lack of sensation in his left arm and leg.

Silvis said he had an ongoing issue with the victim but admitted to assaulting the individual in an unprovoked manner.

"This unprovoked and brutal attack has forever altered this victim's life," said Mason. "The defendant's violence towards a co-worker is beyond comprehension. He justifiably must now serve a lengthy prison sentence for his crime. I'm thankful to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, my prosecution team at the DA's Office and the jury for their thoughtful work on this case."

On Aug. 23, 2023, a jury convicted Silvis of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

He was sentenced Friday by an Adams County judge to the maximum allowed sentence.