Man sentenced to 24 years for killing 71-year-old man while breaking into cars in Broomfield

Colorado's 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a man was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced for killing a 71-year-old man while breaking into vehicles.

On August 25, the defendant, Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, 24, fatally shot 71-year-old Michael Lewis in the head while he was breaking into vehicles in the Sunridge Circle area of Broomfield, according to the district court.

The court says the victim confronted Maestas-Sanchez during the break-ins and the defendant fired the shot, killing Lewis. He was pronounced dead at the scene after Maestas-Sanchez fled the area.

According to the district court, Maestas-Sanchez was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, along with criminal trespass. Maestas-Sanchez was tried in Broomfield County District Court back in April of 2023 as he was found guilty for of aggravated motor vehicle theft and criminal trespass but were unable to reach a verdict on the second-degree Murder charge, the court says.

The retrial on the second-degree murder charge began Aug. 28 and after four days of trial, and two days of deliberation, the jury found him guilty of Manslaughter, a lesser charge, according to the court.

"This defendant's actions were senseless, horrific and shocking," said District Attorney Brian Mason. "Michael Lewis was simply looking out for his neighborhood and was brutally gunned down by this defendant. Although a challenging case that led to two trials, my staff and the Broomfield Police Department never wavered. They stayed the course, they fought for justice, and did everything in their power to deliver a just outcome. I am proud of their efforts. My deepest thoughts and sincerest condolences remain with the loved ones of Michael Lewis as they continue to deal with this unimaginable loss."

Maestas-Sanchez was sentenced on Wednesday to 24 years behind federal bars.