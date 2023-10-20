Colorado man pleads guilty to felony for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A man from Telluride pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Avery MacCracken, 69, pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Avery MacCracken San Miguel County

According to court documents, MacCracken traveled to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 to protest the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election. About 2 p.m. MacCracken was part of a large group of people who were in the restricted area on the West Plaza of the Capitol.

Less than 30 minutes later, MacCracken was with a group who tried to move past the police line, pushing one officer away as he tried to prevent MacCracken from advancing, and then grabbing a second officer by the arm and his jacket before MacCracken pushed forward through the police line into the restricted areas of the Capitol grounds.

The U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. CBS

The FBI arrested MacCracken in Colorado on Dec. 11, 2021. Sentencing for MacCracken is set for Feb. 21, 2024.

According to the FBI, in the 33 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.