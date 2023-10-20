Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado man pleads guilty to felony for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A man from Telluride pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Avery MacCracken, 69, pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Avery-Carter-MacCracken.jpg
Avery MacCracken San Miguel County

According to court documents, MacCracken traveled to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 to protest the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election. About 2 p.m. MacCracken was part of a large group of people who were in the restricted area on the West Plaza of the Capitol.

Less than 30 minutes later, MacCracken was with a group who tried to move past the police line, pushing one officer away as he tried to prevent MacCracken from advancing, and then grabbing a second officer by the arm and his jacket before MacCracken pushed forward through the police line into the restricted areas of the Capitol grounds. 

cbsn-fusion-capitol-riot-trial-begins-for-5-accused-oath-keepers-thumbnail-1326659-640x360.jpg
The U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. CBS

The FBI arrested MacCracken in Colorado on Dec. 11, 2021. Sentencing for MacCracken is set for Feb. 21, 2024. 

According to the FBI, in the 33 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 4:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.