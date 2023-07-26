Man nearly bitten by alligator at Colorado Gator Farm in San Luis Valley

It was a close call for a man who was nearly bitten by an alligator at Colorado Gator Farm in San Luis Valley.

A worker at the farm was attempting to feed the gator named "Elvis" and that's when he slipped toward the beast's direction and it charged right at him.

Fortunately, the worker was able to maneuver out the gator's way and is reportedly doing fine. However it was still a very scary sight to see, especially for the worker.