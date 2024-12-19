Colorado man found deceased after search and rescue mission

A search and rescue mission in Gilpin County ended Thursday when authorities found the body of a missing man.

Gilpin County deputies and Alpine Search and Rescue members began looking for Mike O'Flaherty after he wandered away from his home near Rollinsville early this morning. Authorities searched the area near his home on Emory Road and South Beaver Creek Road throughout the morning.

The Gilpin County Sheriff's Department said O'Flaherty was not wearing appropriate clothing for the weather and they feared his potential confusion could cause problems.

Rescue crews discovered O'Flaherty's body not far from his home later this afternoon.