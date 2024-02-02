Colorado man in custody after reportedly shooting gun in Burger King drive-thru line

The Loveland Police Department says a man is in custody after he reportedly shot a gun while in the line of a Burger King drive-thru.

According to the department, on Jan. 30, there was a report received about a shooting that happened at the Burger King located at 5688 N Garfield Ave.

When officers responded, they encountered the victim who said he was in the line when he all of a sudden heard two loud noises that resembled the sounds of fireworks.

The driver looked at his side mirror and saw a Black male driver who was between the ages of 25 to 35 with facial hair. After observing the suspect, the victim drove out of the line and the suspect then sped away, according to Loveland police.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Loveland police say on Feb. 1, after 2 p.m. officers located the vehicle used in the shooting parked in the 300 Block of Knobcone Drive. A high-risk traffic stop was initiated and the suspect who has been identified as 24-year-old Adrian Taylor, was arrested without incident.

Taylor was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of menacing, prohibited use of weapons and reckless endangerment.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is encouraged to contact Loveland Police Department Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.