Colorado man in custody for ramming Weld County Sheriff's Office patrol car, resisting arrest in Greeley

A man is in custody and facing multiple charges after ramming a Weld County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle and resisting arrest Wednesday morning.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says a suspicious call came in at approximately 6 a.m. in the 3600 block of 65th Avenue in Greeley when the caller said a pickup truck was at the security gate of their residence and was attempting to enter the property.

A deputy arrived on the scene and attempted to make contact with the suspect and investigate the circumstances, but the man was uncooperative, which led to them ramming a WCSO patrol car with his vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Police departments from Greeley, Milliken, Evans and Johnstown responded to the scene as the suspect, who has been identified as 52-year-old Christian James Lujan, remained in the vehicle and refused to get out.

Weld County Jail

The road ways were closed off by law enforcement and a reverse 911 was sent to keep the public safe, while medical personnel staged in the area, according to WCSO.

After two hours of attempting to get Lujan out of the vehicle peacefully, law enforcement officers "physically removed" him out of the vehicle and he was transported to an area hospital to receive medical clearance for booking into the Weld County Jail.

Lujan was booked on the charges of resisting arrest, first-degree assault on a peace officer and criminal mischief.

WCSO says the deputy was not injured in the incident.