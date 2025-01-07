Four years later, Colorado man and his father charged with assaulting law enforcement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

A Colorado man and his father were arrested for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 riot and breach of the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI. They were arrested four years after the Capitol breach after federal investigators say they assaulted law enforcement officers.

Jonathan Wayne "Duke" Valentour, 26, of Boulder, along with his father, Joseph Charles Valentour, 66, of Centerville, Ohio, were arrested and charged with various federal crimes due to their alleged activities at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Many protesters and rioters that day were intent on disrupting the proceedings of the U.S. Senate to certify the results of the 2020 election.

Jonathan Valentour, left, and Joseph Valentour are seen in a video screenshot included in a federal criminal complaint for the father-son duo's alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Both were arrested in January 2025 and charged in connection to their alleged actions that day. FBI

The FBI arrested Joseph Valentour last Friday in Ohio and Jonathan Valentour in Boulder on Monday. They each had their first court appearances in federal courts in their respective states of residency but the cases will be prosecuted in Washington, D.C.

The two are accused of pushing or grabbing law enforcement officers multiple times on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol that day. The younger Valentour is also accused of pushing other people into officers. According to a federal criminal complaint, Jonathan Valentour was pepper sprayed by police as he was pushing people into officers, causing him to retreat.

Investigators say they relied on bodyworn camera footage from law enforcement officers, photos taken by attendees and journalists, and tips received from the public after the FBI published photos of them.

A photo included in a federal criminal complaint shows defendant Jonathan Valentour after being pepper sprayed by police after allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI. Unnamed freelance photographer via the FBI

The pair have been charged with the following crimes:

Obstructing, impeding, or interfering with law enforcement during civil disorder, a felony;

Assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating, or interfering with and agent or officer of the U.S. Government while they're performing their duties, a felony;

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor;

Engaging in physical violence on the Capitol grounds or buildings, a misdemeanor;

Knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, a misdemeanor;

Knowingly impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government business, a misdemeanor;

Knowingly engaging in physical violence against a person or property in a restricted building, a misdemeanor.

Jonathan Valentour is being represented by the Federal Public Defender's Office, which doesn't comment on cases. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is due in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 14.

This photo was included in a federal criminal complaint for Jonathan Valentour from an unnamed employer's website. FBI

Attempts to reach Jonathan and Joseph Valentour by phone on Tuesday were unsuccessful and a message was left for Jonathan seeking comment.

In the four years since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,580 people have been charged in almost every state for alleged crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI. Over 600 of those have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation is the largest in the U.S. Department of Justice's history, the agency has said. Approximately 27 people from Colorado are among the defendants. The latest arrest of a Colorado resident in connection with this investigation appears to have been in November 2023.

Over 1,000 defendants have pleaded guilty and around 220 others were convicted at trial. At least five suspects wanted in connection to the riot and breach are still at large, according to the FBI. Hundreds of defendants already convicted have already completed their prison terms as well, according to the Justice Department. Many are hoping for pardons from President-elect Donald Trump.