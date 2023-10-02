Colorado man arrested and charged with illegally killing three bears

A man in southern Colorado was arrested over the weekend and charged with illegally killing three bears -- a sow and two cubs -- and dumping their bodies southeast of Salida.

Paul Stromberg, of Howard, Colorado near Cañon City, was arrested Saturday after Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received tips and saw social media posts about the bears. CPW wouldn't say what led their investigation toward Stromberg, citing the ongoing investigation.

The 52-year-old was taken to the Fremont County Jail and faces charges of illegal destruction of wildlife, a felony; unlawful killing of wildlife without a license, unlawful possession and waste of game meat, all misdemeanors.

If convicted, Stromberg could face fines and court fees ranging from $750 to $13,000 and up to 6 months in jail, depending on the specific charge or charges. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

Attempts to reach Stromberg by phone were unsuccessful Monday. A voicemail was left at a phone number associated with him in public records.