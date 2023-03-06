Colorado man among dozens arrested in Atlanta police training facility protest

A Colorado man is among dozens of people that were arrested in Atlanta Sunday during a protest against a proposed police training city dubbed "Cop City."

Ehret Nottingham, 22, of Fort Collins, was arrested Sunday. Atlanta Police say 35 people were detained and 23 have been arrested. He has been charged with one count of domestic terrorism, but court documents do not say how he was allegedly involved in the demonstration. Requests for further information are pending with several Georgia law enforcement agencies.

Whether everyone arrested was involved in the protest remains in dispute. Several observers on social media say some people who were arrested were not involved in the protest but were simply nearby.

Efforts to reach Nottingham via phone and social media were not successful Monday, but local media reports from Colorado identify him as an activist and community organizer who has been organizing around climate change and abortion rights issues since at least high school.

"Cop City" protests have been particularly heated since police shot and killed a protester and environmental activist, Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, also known as "Tortuguita," on Jan. 18.

Many protesters, who call themselves "forest defenders," have occupied the site of the proposed training facility for over a year. Terán was shot and killed by police as they tried to clear the forest, claiming the 26-year-old shot at them, injuring one officer. The version of events is disputed by witnesses and police body-cam footage where at least two officers are heard speculating as to whether a police officer was the one who actually shot the injured officer.

Opponents are against removing the forest and putting the training center on historic Native American land, and also cite noise and air pollution that they say would be generated by the center.

The killing of Terán led to protests in Georgia at the time, some of which ended with property damage and several arrests.

Court records from Georgia appear to show Nottingham was released on bond Sunday night. Efforts to reach him by phone were not successful Monday.

Police said one suspect arrested this weekend is from France, and another is from Canada. Two are from Georgia, while others hail from Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Wisconsin. Their ages range from 18 to about 50, with most of them in their 20s.

Video released by Atlanta police shows dozens of people mostly dressed in black setting fire to construction equipment at the facility, as well as throwing rocks at police officers.

"On March 5, 2023, a group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center to conduct a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers," Atlanta police said in a statement. "They changed into black clothing and entered the construction area and began to throw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers."

"It's important to note that the the (sic) 35 people that police arrested tonight were not 'violent agitators,' but peaceful concert goers who were nowhere near the demonstration," tweeted Defend the Atlanta Forest, the primary group opposing the construction of the training facility.

A request for additional information and documents from police is pending. CBS News Colorado also reached out to Defend the Atlanta Forest but did not immediately receive a response.

Information from the Associated Press was used to supplement this report.