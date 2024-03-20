Colorado man arrested, accused of soliciting for child prostitution

A man from Commerce City has been arrested, accused of trying to buy sexual services from a child. It all started last week when the Larimer County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation targeting child predators.

Investigators said they posed as underage sex workers in online forums and were contacted by dozens of men soliciting services.

Daniel Goodfield Larimer County

One man, later identified as Daniel Goodfield, arrived at an agreed-upon location where he was met by law enforcement. Goodfield, 36, was arrested for patronizing a prostituted child, soliciting for child prostitution and cybercrime- soliciting/attempt.

"Protecting children is our highest priority in public safety," said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen in a statement. "Abusing or exploiting innocent victims is never acceptable. LCSO will always stand between children and those who want to harm them."

Goodfield is scheduled to appear in Larimer County Court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.