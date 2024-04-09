Colorado man arrested, accused of shooting, killing cattle that belonged to neighbors

A man has been arrested in Larimer County after he allegedly shot and killed cattle that belonged to his neighbors. Michael Hester has been arrested and faces several charges including aggravated animal cruelty, second-degree criminal trespass, theft of certain animals and shooting across a public highway.

Larimer County Sheriff's deputies were called on April 1 on reports that a man, identified as Hester, had shot and killed livestock around his property on Buckhorn Road. Neighbors told deputies that Hester had driven a UTV around while shooting at their livestock.

Michael Hester Larimer County

Deputies located seven dead cattle in various locations around the area. They also found an eighth cow that had been critically injured and had to be euthanized.

The value of the dead cattle was estimated at more than $30,000.

Hester was arrested and issued a $5,000 personal recognizance bond by the Larimer County Court.

"This crime shows a disturbing disregard for life and livelihood," said Undersheriff Joe Shellhammer, who leads the LCSO Operations Division, in a statement. "We know how much these animals mean to our ranching community, and we won't tolerate actions that threaten their welfare."

The Colorado statute commonly known as "Open Range Law" allows livestock owners to graze animals without containment. Those who wish to restrict livestock access to their property are required to fence off those areas.

Additional Information from Larimer county Sheriff's Office:

Anyone with information, who has not already spoken with law enforcement, may contact Deputy Andrea Maxwell at 970-498-5411. People can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.