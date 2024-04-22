Colorado man arrested, accused of setting several fires since April 9
Joshua McCarty has been arrested and accused of setting several fires in the past couple of weeks. McCarty, 52, is facing several charges including intentionally setting a wildfire, arson, firing woods or prairie, and third-degree criminal trespass.
According to the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office, McCarty set the fires at several locations, including:
April 9: 4600 block of Kipling Street
April 9: Property owned by Colorado Department of Transportation at I-70 and Kipling
April 10: W. 52nd Avenue and Kipling Street
April 12: Property owned by Colorado Department of Transportation at I-70 and Kipling
April 16: Clear Creek Office Park