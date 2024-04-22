Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado man arrested, accused of setting several fires since April 9

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Suspect arrested, accused of setting several fires since April 9
Suspect arrested, accused of setting several fires since April 9 00:16

Joshua McCarty has been arrested and accused of setting several fires in the past couple of weeks. McCarty, 52, is facing several charges including intentionally setting a wildfire, arson, firing woods or prairie, and third-degree criminal trespass. 

wheat-ridge-grass-fires-arson-arrest-joshua-mccarthy-from-jeffco-so-copy.jpg
Joshua McCarty Jefferson County

According to the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office, McCarty set the fires at several locations, including:

April 9: 4600 block of Kipling Street  

April 9: Property owned by Colorado Department of Transportation at I-70 and Kipling

April 10: W. 52nd Avenue and Kipling Street

April 12: Property owned by Colorado Department of Transportation at I-70 and Kipling

April 16: Clear Creek Office Park

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 3:48 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.