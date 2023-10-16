Colorado lowrider clubs joyfully share art and give back to community

Coloradans turn out for lowrider meet in Thornton

It's hard not to stop and look when you see a customized lowrider car on the street in Colorado. Or a whole line of the standout vehicles cruisin' or bouncing their way to a quinceañera party or charity event.

"This is a '68 Impala convertible as you can see," said Juanita Saucedo, of the Out of Control Car Club. "We love to just participate in the car shows and represent."

Lowriders is the term that refers to the cars and the people who own them. The first lowrider cars came into fashion in the 1940s, at the same time cars were becoming more commonplace across the country.

Every lowrider a form of art on wheels. Each telling a personal story. Creative expression that does anything but conform.

Omar Mercado, of Ranflitas Car Club said, "We do it every single day. We go to cruise every weekend. We invest money in the car for having the car nice."

Liz Casillas says her first car was an old model -- all she could afford -- and which needed lots of work.

She loved the challenge of making the car look shiny and sharp.

And now enjoys the whole lifestyle of the lowrider community. Casillas, who is also part of the Out of Control Car Club said, "Not that you're going out there to attract attention but it will attract attention and then you'll get some waves and then you'll get some you know like 'hop the car' or 'show me what you got'!

And with fall and winter holidays approaching, Denver's lowrider clubs are gearing up to bring joy to people of all ages.

Out of Control Car Club's "Trunk or Treat" Out of Control Car Club

"Quinceañeras, we do trunk or treats, we do our toy drives and we do cruising," said Saucedo. Low and slow, each piece a way to celebrate culture.

Here are links to a couple of Colorado lowrider clubs:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1630560693860454

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064892773505

They participate in events with other lowrider clubs across the country.